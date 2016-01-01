See All Nurse Practitioners in San Augustine, TX
Sharon Oglesbee

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Sharon Oglesbee

Sharon Oglesbee is a Nurse Practitioner in San Augustine, TX. 

Sharon Oglesbee works at Baylor St. Luke s Medical Group in San Augustine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sharon Oglesbee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    504 E Hospital St, San Augustine, TX 75972 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Sharon Oglesbee

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1336129865
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
    • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

