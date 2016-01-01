Dr. Older accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharon Older, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Older, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Maitland, FL.
Dr. Older works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Direct Behavioral Strategies LLC125 S Swoope Ave Ste 110, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 927-0444
-
2
Adapt Behavioral Services225 S Swoope Ave Ste 211, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 622-0444
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Older?
About Dr. Sharon Older, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1821212515
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Older has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Older works at
Dr. Older has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Older.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Older, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Older appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.