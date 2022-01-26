Sharon Ortiz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sharon Ortiz, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sharon Ortiz, NP
Sharon Ortiz, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO.
Sharon Ortiz's Office Locations
Colorado Springs3027 N Circle Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 776-4646Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Penrose-St. Francis Primary Care2960 N Circle Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 776-4646
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Sharon is the best she truly cares about her patients, if you have a medical need she makes sure it's taken care of. She's awsome..
About Sharon Ortiz, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285711044
Sharon Ortiz accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sharon Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Sharon Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Ortiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.