Dr. Sharon Picard, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sharon Picard, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Redmond, OR. 

Dr. Picard works at The Redmond Family Medicine Center in Redmond, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Redmond Family Medicine Center
    215 SW 7th St, Redmond, OR 97756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 548-7890

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety Attack

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sharon Picard, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164624375
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharon Picard, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Picard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Picard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Picard works at The Redmond Family Medicine Center in Redmond, OR. View the full address on Dr. Picard’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Picard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Picard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Picard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Picard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

