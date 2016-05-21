Sharon Pickett accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sharon Pickett, LPC
Overview
Sharon Pickett, LPC is a Counselor in Oklahoma City, OK.
Locations
Northcare4436 Nw 50th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 706-5796
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing at what she does. Love her zen non-judgmental vibe and overall truly caring and great listener
About Sharon Pickett, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1710013388
Frequently Asked Questions
