Sharon Salesky, APRN

Medical Oncology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Sharon Salesky, APRN

Sharon Salesky, APRN is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They graduated from Yale University School Of Nursing and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and Hartford Hospital.

Sharon Salesky works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Torrington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sharon Salesky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    220 Kennedy Dr Ste 2, Torrington, CT 06790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 496-4190

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  • Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
  • Hartford Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 06, 2022
    Great,smart,listens,helps
    John Jutras — Jul 06, 2022
    Photo: Sharon Salesky, APRN
    About Sharon Salesky, APRN

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528144508
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Yale University School Of Nursing
