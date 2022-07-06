Sharon Salesky, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon Salesky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sharon Salesky, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sharon Salesky, APRN
Sharon Salesky, APRN is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They graduated from Yale University School Of Nursing and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and Hartford Hospital.
Sharon Salesky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Sharon Salesky's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group220 Kennedy Dr Ste 2, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 496-4190
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sharon Salesky?
Great,smart,listens,helps
About Sharon Salesky, APRN
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1528144508
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Sharon Salesky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sharon Salesky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sharon Salesky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sharon Salesky works at
4 patients have reviewed Sharon Salesky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Salesky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Salesky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Salesky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.