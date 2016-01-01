See All Psychologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Sharon Sanders Braun, PHD

Psychology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sharon Sanders Braun, PHD is a Psychologist in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Sanders Braun works at Sharon R Martini MD in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sharon R Martini MD
    1919 Oakwell Farms Pkwy Ste 230, San Antonio, TX 78218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 822-4969
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sharon Sanders Braun, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871589788
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharon Sanders Braun, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders Braun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanders Braun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanders Braun works at Sharon R Martini MD in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sanders Braun’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders Braun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders Braun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders Braun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders Braun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

