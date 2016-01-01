Sharon Schwartz, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sharon Schwartz, LMHC
Overview
Sharon Schwartz, LMHC is a Counselor in Coconut Creek, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4851 W Hillsboro Blvd # B1, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Directions (954) 235-6837
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
About Sharon Schwartz, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1447346242
Frequently Asked Questions
