Sharon Shaw accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sharon Shaw, LMHC
Overview
Sharon Shaw, LMHC is a Counselor in Tampa, FL.
Sharon Shaw works at
Locations
Psychology Center for Wellness LLC308 E Oak Ave, Tampa, FL 33602 Directions (813) 382-1902
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Sharon's for many years. She helped me deal with my issues and taught me coping skills. Under her care I went from total disability to being able to function and work a full time job. Sharon also helped my daughter and sister through some rough times as well.
About Sharon Shaw, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1538225396
8 patients have reviewed Sharon Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Shaw.
