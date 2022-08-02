See All Family Doctors in Orlando, FL
Sharon Sibley, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sharon Sibley, APRN

Family Medicine
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sharon Sibley, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. 

Sharon Sibley works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family and Internal Medicine at Avalon Park in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine at Avalon Park
    3701 Avalon Park West Blvd Ste 205, Orlando, FL 32828 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 768-1245
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sharon Sibley?

    Aug 02, 2022
    Sharon and her staff are incredible. She takes her time to listen and works to come up with a plan that works you as an individual.
    — Aug 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sharon Sibley, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Sharon Sibley, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sharon Sibley to family and friends

    Sharon Sibley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sharon Sibley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sharon Sibley, APRN.

    About Sharon Sibley, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700806502
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sharon Sibley, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon Sibley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sharon Sibley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sharon Sibley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sharon Sibley works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family and Internal Medicine at Avalon Park in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Sharon Sibley’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Sharon Sibley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Sibley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Sibley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Sibley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sharon Sibley, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.