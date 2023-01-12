See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Columbus, OH
Sharon Simon, LISW

Marriage & Family Therapy
Call for new patient details

Overview

Sharon Simon, LISW is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Columbus, OH. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3620 N High St Ste 303, Columbus, OH 43214 (614) 263-0101
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 12, 2023
    I saw Sharon in 2021 for several months. Her expertise and compassion helped me immensely through a very hard family issue. I found her to be a good listener who adapted to my needs. She was amazing at helping me identify my feelings, process them, stop giving negative thoughts and self talk too much bandwidth, and eventually grant myself the grace and forgiveness I didn't know I needed. She helped me be ready to deal with tough problems in family counseling so those sessions with a therapist chosen by another family member could be healing and productive (even though I didn't much care for that other therapist's approach at times!). Her expertise led to some deep insights and I feel like she really cared about helping me. My experience with her was completely positive and I recommended her to someone else. Sharon was able to complete a same day session with that person during a crisis! As a former patient and a medical professional, I wholeheartedly recommend Sharon.
    About Sharon Simon, LISW

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023040375
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sharon Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Sharon Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Simon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

