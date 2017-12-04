Dr. Sharon Sterling, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sterling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Sterling, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Sterling, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Rochester, NY.
Dr. Sterling works at
Locations
Sharon Sterling, Ph.D., 120 Allens Creek Rd Ste 208, Rochester, NY 14618
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It is very difficult to find a good therapist and I almost wrote off therapy as a waste of time and money. When a friend highly recommended Dr.. Sterling, I decided to give her a try and I'm sure glad I did. She is by far, the best therapist I've ever had. Imagine feeling so overwhelmed with issues that you don't even know where to start; yet Dr. Sterling did! She listened and then broke down a clear plan with a very intelligent sequence of goals for us to work on together. #making progress
About Dr. Sharon Sterling, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1609845650
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sterling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sterling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sterling works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sterling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sterling.
