Sharon Swartz, PA-C
Overview
Sharon Swartz, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Bowman Gray.
Sharon Swartz works at
Locations
Southeast Vulvar Clinic6406 Carmel Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226 Directions (704) 367-9777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Our family started seeing Sharon years ago and have followed her when she changed practices. She is very knowledgable and has a really nice bedside manner. Our children really like her as well and she took them through Accutane treatment in the teen years!
About Sharon Swartz, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1215903117
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Bowman Gray
- The Ohio State Univ
Sharon Swartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sharon Swartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Sharon Swartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Swartz.
