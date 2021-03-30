Dr. Teruya accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharon Teruya, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Teruya, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Sierra Madre, CA.
Locations
- 1 73 W Sierra Madre Blvd Ste 203, Sierra Madre, CA 91024 Directions (626) 676-3702
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Teruya has changed my life infinitely. She has such a healing presence and provides professional help that clarified so many things in my life I was struggling with. Before her, I had trouble addressing the issues in my life and now I am much better equipped and aware. I truly don't know what I would do if I hadn't found her.
About Dr. Sharon Teruya, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teruya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Teruya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teruya.
