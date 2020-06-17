Dr. Sharon Von Lentz, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Von Lentz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Von Lentz, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharon Von Lentz, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Von Lentz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Liberty Hospice & Palliative Care Inc11811 N Tatum Blvd Ste 3031, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (480) 588-9570
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Von Lentz?
Quality professional, Sharon is engaging and makes herself available to you. I have benefited in all areas of my life from my work with her. She truly cares about your well-being and progress. The 'crossroads' that led me to Sharon have brought me leaps and bounds from where I was found when we first met. I credit this to consistent visits (office or virtual), her attentiveness to my specific needs and the hard work I have put into my own therapy.
About Dr. Sharon Von Lentz, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1528186335
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Von Lentz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Von Lentz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Von Lentz works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Von Lentz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Von Lentz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Von Lentz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Von Lentz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.