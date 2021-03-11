Sharon Wormly, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon Wormly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sharon Wormly, LPC
Overview
Sharon Wormly, LPC is a Counselor in Philadelphia, PA.
Locations
Grow Therapy321 N Clark St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
S. Wormly 's Counseling Services1315 Walnut St Ste 320, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (267) 770-7507
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Sharon is an exceptional clinician. She understands the importance of establishing safety and trust in the therapeutic relationship. She is a great listener and is very intuitive. I appreciate how she gently challenges me to consider "looking at it in another way" as we explore life's difficult issues. She is knowledgeable and offers information and resources as needed. Sharon is kind and warm and equally down to earth. Her sense of empathy runs deep and I have never felt a sense of judgmentalism during our sessions. She reminds me to be gentle with myself and provides the space I need to work through my issues. She is also a strong advocate for her clients who believes in and models equity, respect and professionalism. I highly recommend Sharon Wormley if you are looking for a professional therapist who will engage you in some real inner work!!
About Sharon Wormly, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
