Sharon Smith, PA-C

Family Medicine
Sharon Smith, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gastonia, NC. 

Sharon Smith works at Novant Health Family Physicians Gastonia in Gastonia, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Family Physicians Gastonia
    2290 Remount Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2241
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    3.8
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sharon Smith, PA-C
    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1518954460
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

