Dr. Sharon Young, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sharon Young, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Young works at Mitchell A Young MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dinorah Zanger Phd Pllc
    1118 Barkdull St, Houston, TX 77006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 522-4505

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 09, 2017
Dr. Sharon Young is awesome! She is a caring professional that always puts her patients' needs first. Throughout the past 30 years, she has effectively assisted me with child rearing and a host of other issues faced by children and teens. I wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Sharon or any of the caring professionals in her office.
Nate in Pearland, TX — Feb 09, 2017
Photo: Dr. Sharon Young, PHD
About Dr. Sharon Young, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1306059415
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sharon Young, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Young has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

