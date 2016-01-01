See All Nurse Practitioners in Lexington, KY
Sharrie Reynolds, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Sharrie Reynolds, APRN

Sharrie Reynolds, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. 

Sharrie Reynolds works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital
Sharrie Reynolds' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lexington Clinic
    1221 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 258-6360
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Sharrie Reynolds, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083141808
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sharrie Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sharrie Reynolds works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Sharrie Reynolds’s profile.

    Sharrie Reynolds has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sharrie Reynolds.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharrie Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharrie Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

