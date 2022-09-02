Shaula Hijazi, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shaula Hijazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shaula Hijazi, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Shaula Hijazi, NP
Shaula Hijazi, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Barbara, CA.
Shaula Hijazi's Office Locations
L M Caldwell Pharmacist1509 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 563-5003Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Shaula has been my women's health care provider since the late 90's. She is the most caring, kindest, knowledgeable health practitioner I have ever known. She truly cares about her patients and goes beyond duty to care for and follow up on their health care. I would give her a 10+ and pray she doesn't retire any time soon.
About Shaula Hijazi, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1255470324
Frequently Asked Questions
Shaula Hijazi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shaula Hijazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Shaula Hijazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shaula Hijazi.
