Shaun Gundersen, NP is accepting new patients.
Shaun Gundersen, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shaun Gundersen, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH.
Shaun Gundersen works at
Locations
Mountainstar Medical Group-St Marks Hospital LLC348 E 4500 S Ste 300, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 266-2777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I just switched doctors as my resident finished and moved. The clinic that I was going to, St. Marks family, not to dis them, but it was almost next to impossible to reach anyone. So I was looking for a new practitioner. I called this clinic, a live person answered, and she got me booked right then and there to get into see him. He was very amiable, seemed quite knowledgeable, and treated me, with dignity and respect. I am not a medical, but have worked in hospital emergency departments, ICU s, special care, and other units for 15 years, and know at least a little bit about medications, blood work, etc. I particularly don't like it when doctors talk down to you, condescending, and treat you like they know it all, and you don't. Mr. Gundersen was very I would highly recommend Mr. Gundersen to anyone seeking to see a general practitioner. He is a great doctor and I've known a lot, and he is a good one. The front office help; clerk/receptionist, was awesome and the nurse was too.
About Shaun Gundersen, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1659721934
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Frequently Asked Questions
Shaun Gundersen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shaun Gundersen accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shaun Gundersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Shaun Gundersen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shaun Gundersen.
