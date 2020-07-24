See All Family Doctors in Salt Lake City, UT
Shaun Gundersen, NP

Family Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Shaun Gundersen, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH.

Shaun Gundersen works at Mountainstar Medical Group-St Marks Hospital LLC in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Mountainstar Medical Group-St Marks Hospital LLC
    348 E 4500 S Ste 300, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 266-2777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 24, 2020
    I just switched doctors as my resident finished and moved. The clinic that I was going to, St. Marks family, not to dis them, but it was almost next to impossible to reach anyone. So I was looking for a new practitioner. I called this clinic, a live person answered, and she got me booked right then and there to get into see him. He was very amiable, seemed quite knowledgeable, and treated me, with dignity and respect. I am not a medical, but have worked in hospital emergency departments, ICU s, special care, and other units for 15 years, and know at least a little bit about medications, blood work, etc. I particularly don't like it when doctors talk down to you, condescending, and treat you like they know it all, and you don't. Mr. Gundersen was very I would highly recommend Mr. Gundersen to anyone seeking to see a general practitioner. He is a great doctor and I've known a lot, and he is a good one. The front office help; clerk/receptionist, was awesome and the nurse was too.
    Lewis E. Galway, CMHC, LCPC, AADC, SAP/DOT, DE — Jul 24, 2020
    About Shaun Gundersen, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659721934
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shaun Gundersen, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shaun Gundersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shaun Gundersen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Shaun Gundersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shaun Gundersen works at Mountainstar Medical Group-St Marks Hospital LLC in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Shaun Gundersen’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Shaun Gundersen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shaun Gundersen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shaun Gundersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shaun Gundersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.