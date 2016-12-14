Dr. Shaun Hill, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaun Hill, OD
Overview of Dr. Shaun Hill, OD
Dr. Shaun Hill, OD is an Optometrist in Springfield, IL.
Dr. Hill's Office Locations
Vision Care Associates121 N Grand Ave W, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 528-3233
Springfield Vision Care Associates Limited2741 Prairie Crossing Dr, Springfield, IL 62711 Directions (217) 528-3233
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Excellent practitioner.
About Dr. Shaun Hill, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1790886521
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.