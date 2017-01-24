Shauna Cooks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shauna Cooks
Offers telehealth
Shauna Cooks is a Nurse Practitioner in Flint, MI.
Shauna Cooks works at
Michigan Health Specialist2700 Robert T Longway Blvd Ste B, Flint, MI 48503 Directions (810) 235-2004
Great provider. Kind, courteous, and knowledgeable!
Shauna Cooks accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shauna Cooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shauna Cooks works at
3 patients have reviewed Shauna Cooks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shauna Cooks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shauna Cooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shauna Cooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.