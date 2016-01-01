Overview

Shauni Williams, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from San Francisco State University/ Post Master's Family Nurse Practitioner and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.



Shauni Williams works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.