Dr. Shawki Al-Attar, MD
Dr. Shawki Al-Attar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE.
Dr. Al-Attar works at
Shawki A Al-Attar MD8933 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 585-9600
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Dr Al-Attar saved my infant son Samuel's life Christmas time 26 years ago. Best doctor at answering questions and treating as family and doc I did quit smoking cigarettes when you called me on it. Would always see your sick child same day so patient and kind
- Pediatrics
- 61 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1447223680
- UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Al-Attar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Attar accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Attar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Al-Attar speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Attar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Attar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Attar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Attar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.