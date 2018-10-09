Overview

Dr. Shawn Breton, DC is a Chiropractor in Mount Prospect, IL. They completed their residency with NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC



Dr. Breton works at Breton Chiropractic, Inc., Mount Prospect, IL in Mount Prospect, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.