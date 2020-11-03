Dr. Edgington accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shawn Edgington, PHD
Overview
Dr. Shawn Edgington, PHD is a Counselor in Provo, UT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3651 N 100 E Ste 100, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 356-0014
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edgington?
Shawn is one of the most caring, thoughtful and genuine individuals I know! He has helped me thrive despite struggles with my mental health over the past couple of years. I feel extremely fortunate to have found a professional counselor who I connect so well with and who I know cares for me!
About Dr. Shawn Edgington, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1457498271
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edgington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Edgington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edgington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edgington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edgington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.