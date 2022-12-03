See All Nurse Practitioners - Pediatrics in Grand Rapids, MI
Shawn Hillman, NP

Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.7 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Shawn Hillman, NP

Shawn Hillman, NP is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Shawn Hillman works at Helen Devos Children's Hospital Pediatric Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Traverse City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Shawn Hillman's Office Locations

    Helen Devos Children's Hospital Pediatric Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic
    Helen Devos Children's Hospital Pediatric Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic
35 Michigan St NE Ste 1800, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
(616) 391-3933
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Endocrinology) - Traverse City
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Endocrinology) - Traverse City
550 Munson Ave Ste 202, Traverse City, MI 49686
(616) 391-3933

Hospital Affiliations
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    4.7
    Dec 03, 2022
    Shawn is amazing! We love her and trust her with the care of our daughter.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Shawn Hillman, NP

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245683002
    NPI Number
