Shawn Steiner, ARNP

Family Medicine
4.7 (39)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Shawn Steiner, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Shawn Steiner works at LPG Family/Internal Medicine - Bass Rd in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LPG Family/Internal Medicine - Bass Rd
    16271 Bass Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 350-7728

Ratings & Reviews

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 39 ratings
Patient Ratings (39)
5 Star
(30)
4 Star
(7)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 04, 2022
They all were outstanding
— Mar 04, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Shawn Steiner, ARNP
About Shawn Steiner, ARNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1861770042
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • HealthPark Medical Center
  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Shawn Steiner, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shawn Steiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Shawn Steiner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Shawn Steiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Shawn Steiner works at LPG Family/Internal Medicine - Bass Rd in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Shawn Steiner’s profile.

39 patients have reviewed Shawn Steiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shawn Steiner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shawn Steiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shawn Steiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

