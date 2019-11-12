Dr. Shawn Thomas, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Thomas, OD
Overview of Dr. Shawn Thomas, OD
Dr. Shawn Thomas, OD is an Optometrist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
Griffin Eye Center11947 Grandhaven Dr Ste M, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 299-2485
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Timely, professional and very comfortable visit. Explained all in detail and easily encouraged and answered all questions.
About Dr. Shawn Thomas, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1295736445
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
