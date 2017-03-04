See All Neuropsychologists in West Columbia, SC
Dr. Shawna Kirby, PHD

Clinical Neuropsychology
2.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Shawna Kirby, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Clinical Neuropsychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology-San Francisco.

Dr. Kirby works at Midlands Neurobehavioral Services, LLC in West Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Midlands Neurobehavioral Services, LLC
    160 Medical Cir Ste E, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 708-9638

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Parent Coaching Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Frontal Lobe Syndrome Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuropsychology Services for Gifted Children Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
PTSD Treatment Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 04, 2017
    Dr Kirby is the best Clinical Neuropsychologist I have seen. I had been mis-diagnosed by several prior providers, Dr Kirby realized very quickly that my past diagnosis did not make sense and was able to make the correct diagnosis. Sessions with her were very comfortable as she is easy to talk with and very understanding. She really cares about her patients and it shows through in her work.
    David in Lake Wylie, SC — Mar 04, 2017
    About Dr. Shawna Kirby, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neuropsychology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174686356
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ddeamc (Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center)
    Medical Education
    • California School Of Professional Psychology-San Francisco
    Undergraduate School
    • University California Santa Cruz
    Dr. Shawna Kirby, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kirby works at Midlands Neurobehavioral Services, LLC in West Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Kirby’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirby. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

