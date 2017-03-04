Overview

Dr. Shawna Kirby, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Clinical Neuropsychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology-San Francisco.



Dr. Kirby works at Midlands Neurobehavioral Services, LLC in West Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.