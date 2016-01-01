See All Nurse Practitioners in Edmond, OK
Shawna Seelbach, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Overview of Shawna Seelbach, CNP

Shawna Seelbach, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Edmond, OK. 

Shawna Seelbach works at Oklahoma Arthritis Center in Edmond, OK with other offices in Tulsa, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Shawna Seelbach's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Arthritis Center
    1701 Renaissance Blvd Ste 110, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 844-4978
  2. 2
    Oklahoma Arthritis Center - Tulsa
    6135 S 90th East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (539) 215-5609
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Shawna Seelbach, CNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1578069407
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Shawna Seelbach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Shawna Seelbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Shawna Seelbach. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shawna Seelbach.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shawna Seelbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shawna Seelbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

