Shawna Swinigan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Shawna Swinigan, PA-C
Overview
Shawna Swinigan, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Collinsville, IL. They graduated from Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Shawna Swinigan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
BJC Medical Group Family Medicine at Collinsville1095 Belt Line Rd Ste 500, Collinsville, IL 62234 Directions (618) 343-6005
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shawna Swinigan?
I’ve never had a provider spend more time discussing my care with me. I always feel included in making my health plans, and she goes out her way to research things she might not have immediate answers for. I would (and have) recommended her to my family and friends.
About Shawna Swinigan, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1932391687
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo
Frequently Asked Questions
Shawna Swinigan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Shawna Swinigan using Healthline FindCare.
Shawna Swinigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shawna Swinigan works at
12 patients have reviewed Shawna Swinigan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shawna Swinigan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shawna Swinigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shawna Swinigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.