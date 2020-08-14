Shawnna Burke, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shawnna Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shawnna Burke, LMFT
Overview
Shawnna Burke, LMFT is a Counselor in Richland, WA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
400 Bradley Blvd Ste 100, Richland, WA 99352
Directions
(509) 528-8538
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Premera Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shawnna Burke?
Shawnna is amazing! Her ability to care and guide you on a path of healing is truly a gift. I would highly recommend Shawnna!
About Shawnna Burke, LMFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1902959067
Frequently Asked Questions
Shawnna Burke accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shawnna Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Shawnna Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shawnna Burke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shawnna Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shawnna Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.