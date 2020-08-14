See All Counselors in Richland, WA
Shawnna Burke, LMFT

Counseling
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Shawnna Burke, LMFT is a Counselor in Richland, WA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    400 Bradley Blvd Ste 100, Richland, WA 99352 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 528-8538
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Choice Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Premera Blue Cross

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 14, 2020
    Shawnna is amazing! Her ability to care and guide you on a path of healing is truly a gift. I would highly recommend Shawnna!
    — Aug 14, 2020
    Photo: Shawnna Burke, LMFT
    About Shawnna Burke, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902959067
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shawnna Burke, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shawnna Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shawnna Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Shawnna Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shawnna Burke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shawnna Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shawnna Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

