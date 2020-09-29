See All Counselors in Colorado Springs, CO
Shawntel Tucker, LPC

Counseling
2.2 (20)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Shawntel Tucker, LPC is a Counselor in Colorado Springs, CO. 

Shawntel Tucker works at Family Resource Network in Colorado Springs, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Resource Network
    5360 N Academy Blvd Ste 130, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 227-7477
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Sep 29, 2020
    We had her as a cfi. She was thorough and kind. You can tell she puts the children first. I would recommend her.
    C.Sinisterra — Sep 29, 2020
    About Shawntel Tucker, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104100163
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shawntel Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shawntel Tucker works at Family Resource Network in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Shawntel Tucker’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Shawntel Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shawntel Tucker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shawntel Tucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shawntel Tucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

