Dr. Shayda Mankooei, DC
Dr. Shayda Mankooei, DC is a Chiropractor in Springfield, VA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Lincoln Chiropractic College.
-
1
Commerce Chiropractic Center6800 Backlick Rd Ste 100, Springfield, VA 22150 Directions (703) 644-5900
-
2
Commerce Chiropractic Center6319 Castle Pl Ste 3C, Falls Church, VA 22044 Directions (703) 644-5900
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Mankooei help me to fix my back after a service I did. She really helpful and professional from her work.
- Chiropractic
- 23 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- Life University / Lincoln Chiropractic College
Dr. Mankooei accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mankooei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mankooei speaks Persian and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mankooei. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mankooei.
