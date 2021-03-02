Dr. Hurd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaye Hurd, OD
Overview of Dr. Shaye Hurd, OD
Dr. Shaye Hurd, OD is an Optometrist in North Charleston, SC.
Dr. Hurd works at
Dr. Hurd's Office Locations
-
1
Hodges Optical7685 Northwoods Blvd Unit 8F, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 572-6622
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hurd?
I used to see Dr Hurd when she was at Sears. She is an excellent Doctor!!!!
About Dr. Shaye Hurd, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1174505853
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurd accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurd works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.