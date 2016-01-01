See All Physicians Assistants in Boise, ID
Shaylan Pease, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Shaylan Pease, PA-C

Gastroenterology (Physician Assistant)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Shaylan Pease, PA-C is a Gastroenterology Physician Assistant in Boise, ID. 

Shaylan Pease works at Digestive Health Clinic, LLC in Boise, ID with other offices in Nampa, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Health Clinic, LLC
    6259 W Emerald St, Boise, ID 83704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 489-1900
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Nampa Digestive Health Clinic
    5080 E Commerce St, Nampa, ID 83687 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 489-1900
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Crohn's Disease
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Ulcerative Colitis
Crohn's Disease
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Ulcerative Colitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Shaylan Pease?

    Photo: Shaylan Pease, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Shaylan Pease, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Shaylan Pease to family and friends

    Shaylan Pease's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Shaylan Pease

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Shaylan Pease, PA-C.

    About Shaylan Pease, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275936981
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shaylan Pease, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shaylan Pease is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shaylan Pease has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shaylan Pease has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shaylan Pease.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shaylan Pease, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shaylan Pease appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Shaylan Pease, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.