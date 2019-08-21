See All Nurse Practitioners in Chesapeake, VA
Shayne Morris, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Shayne Morris, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Chesapeake, VA. 

Shayne Morris works at Comprehensive Psychological Svs in Chesapeake, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Behavioral Health Associates LLC
    860 Greenbrier Cir Ste 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320 (757) 547-9007
    Humana

    5.0
    Aug 21, 2019
    Dr. Shayne Morris is caring and he take time to talk to you and you do not feel like you being rush out is office....you got to love this guy
    Geraldine Hunter — Aug 21, 2019
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1114354636
    Shayne Morris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Shayne Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shayne Morris works at Comprehensive Psychological Svs in Chesapeake, VA. View the full address on Shayne Morris’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Shayne Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shayne Morris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shayne Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shayne Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

