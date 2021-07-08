Shayne Preyer, APRN-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shayne Preyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shayne Preyer, APRN-BC
Overview of Shayne Preyer, APRN-BC
Shayne Preyer, APRN-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV.
Shayne Preyer works at
Shayne Preyer's Office Locations
-
1
Southwest Medical Associates270 W Lake Mead Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89015 Directions (702) 877-5199
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shayne Preyer?
She is awesome. I was able to get an appointment very quickly after being in a car accident a few days prior. She was very attentive to my concerns and providing me with information that I was seeking to assist with my recovery. Awesome bedside manner. Will definitely keep her as my primary care provider.
About Shayne Preyer, APRN-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962048520
Frequently Asked Questions
Shayne Preyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shayne Preyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shayne Preyer works at
Shayne Preyer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shayne Preyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shayne Preyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shayne Preyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.