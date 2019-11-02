Dr. Sheridan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shayne Sheridan, OD
Overview of Dr. Shayne Sheridan, OD
Dr. Shayne Sheridan, OD is an Optometrist in Winston Salem, NC.
Dr. Sheridan works at
Dr. Sheridan's Office Locations
-
1
Hawthorne Eye Associates P.A.1364 Westgate Center Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 768-4140
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheridan?
My husband and I have been seeing doctor Sheridan for over twenty years at various locations where she has practiced, and have always found her to be very thorough, professional, and personable. We have never had any issues at all with billing or with prescriptions. She has always treated us with respect and kindness. I can't speak to anyone else who had an issue with the office/billing, but I think it likely there's much more to the story and also likely to be unfavorable towards the person leaving such a hateful review.
About Dr. Shayne Sheridan, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1780706234
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheridan accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheridan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheridan works at
Dr. Sheridan speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheridan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheridan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheridan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheridan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.