Overview

Shazia Bashir, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Samuel Merritt University School Of Nursing and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Shazia Bashir works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.