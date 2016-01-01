See All Family Doctors in Bakersfield, CA
Shazia Bashir, FNP

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Shazia Bashir, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Samuel Merritt University School Of Nursing and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Shazia Bashir works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield
    3838 San Dimas St Ste A200, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Shazia Bashir, FNP

    • Family Medicine
    • 4 years of experience
    • English, Punjabi and Urdu
    • Female
    • 1508408808
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Samuel Merritt University School Of Nursing
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

