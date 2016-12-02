Dr. Sheela Stocks, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stocks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheela Stocks, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheela Stocks, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Olympia, WA. They completed their residency with Lakeland Regional Hospital, Springfield, Mo
Dr. Stocks works at
Locations
Olympia office1800 Cooper Point Rd SW Ste 17, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 349-0822
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. stocks is the most compassionate and caring Dr. I have ever seen.
About Dr. Sheela Stocks, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1942267562
Education & Certifications
- Lakeland Regional Hospital, Springfield, Mo
- Stanford University Medical Center Alcohol and Drug Treatment Center
- California State University At Hayward
