Sheena Afolabi, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overviewof Sheena Afolabi, PA

Sheena Afolabi, PA is a Physician Assistant in Savannah, GA. 

Sheena Afolabi works at Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care in Savannah, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sheena Afolabi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care, Inc.
    Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care, Inc.
106 E Broad St, Savannah, GA 31401
(912) 527-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 11, 2016
    Sheena was incredible. She was very professional and treated us like people not just a number. She listened and tried to understand our concerns. She paid close attention and actually gave great recommendations for easing symptoms. The Curtis Cooper Clinic in Savannah is very lucky to have her on their staff. I will always make appointments with her!
    Cara in Savannah, GA — Feb 11, 2016
    About Sheena Afolabi, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811299746
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sheena Afolabi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sheena Afolabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sheena Afolabi works at Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care in Savannah, GA. View the full address on Sheena Afolabi’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Sheena Afolabi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sheena Afolabi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sheena Afolabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sheena Afolabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
