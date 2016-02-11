Sheena Afolabi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sheena Afolabi, PA
Sheena Afolabi, PA is a Physician Assistant in Savannah, GA.
Sheena Afolabi's Office Locations
Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care, Inc.106 E Broad St, Savannah, GA 31401 Directions (912) 527-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ambetter
Sheena was incredible. She was very professional and treated us like people not just a number. She listened and tried to understand our concerns. She paid close attention and actually gave great recommendations for easing symptoms. The Curtis Cooper Clinic in Savannah is very lucky to have her on their staff. I will always make appointments with her!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1811299746
Sheena Afolabi accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sheena Afolabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Sheena Afolabi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sheena Afolabi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sheena Afolabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sheena Afolabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.