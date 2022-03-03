See All Plastic Surgeons in Saint Joseph, MI
Sheena Lader, PA

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Saint Joseph, MI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Sheena Lader, PA

Sheena Lader, PA is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. 

Sheena Lader works at Stonegate Dermatology in Saint Joseph, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sheena Lader's Office Locations

    Stonegate Plastic Surgery
    3901 Stonegate Park Ste 500, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 556-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Botox® Injection
Chemical Peel
Dermal Filler
Botox® Injection
Chemical Peel
Dermal Filler

Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 03, 2022
    Very professional
    Shalette — Mar 03, 2022
    About Sheena Lader, PA

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1811416449
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sheena Lader, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sheena Lader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sheena Lader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sheena Lader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sheena Lader works at Stonegate Dermatology in Saint Joseph, MI. View the full address on Sheena Lader’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Sheena Lader. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sheena Lader.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sheena Lader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sheena Lader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

