Sheena Nair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sheena Nair
Overview of Sheena Nair
Sheena Nair is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sheena Nair's Office Locations
- 1 3453 Saint Francis Ave, Dallas, TX 75228 Directions (214) 660-1833
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sheena Nair?
About Sheena Nair
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730652538
Frequently Asked Questions
Sheena Nair has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sheena Nair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sheena Nair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sheena Nair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.