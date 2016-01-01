Sheena Shirley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sheena Shirley
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sheena Shirley
Sheena Shirley is a Nurse Practitioner in Longview, TX.
Sheena Shirley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Sheena Shirley's Office Locations
-
1
Diagnostic Clinic of Longview707 Hollybrook Dr, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 757-6042Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sheena Shirley?
About Sheena Shirley
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154786184
Frequently Asked Questions
Sheena Shirley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sheena Shirley works at
Sheena Shirley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sheena Shirley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sheena Shirley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sheena Shirley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.