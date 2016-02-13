See All Physicians Assistants in Washington, DC
Sheida Hamidi Chaikin, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overviewof Sheida Hamidi Chaikin, PA-C

Sheida Hamidi Chaikin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Washington, DC. 

Sheida Hamidi Chaikin works at Comprehensive Primary Care and Associates LLC in Washington, DC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sheida Hamidi Chaikin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Primary Care and Associates LLC
    2639 Connecticut Ave NW Ste C100, Washington, DC 20008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 869-9776
    Feb 13, 2016
    Sheida takes good care of me, and gives me good advice.
    Hyattsville, MD — Feb 13, 2016
    About Sheida Hamidi Chaikin, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174885701
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sheida Hamidi Chaikin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sheida Hamidi Chaikin works at Comprehensive Primary Care and Associates LLC in Washington, DC. View the full address on Sheida Hamidi Chaikin’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Sheida Hamidi Chaikin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sheida Hamidi Chaikin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sheida Hamidi Chaikin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sheida Hamidi Chaikin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

