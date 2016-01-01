Overview of Sheila Bittle, APRN-BC

Sheila Bittle, APRN-BC is a Psychiatric Nurse in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Nursing|University of Utah.



Sheila Bittle works at Dr Sheila Bittle PhD APRN PMHCNS BC in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.