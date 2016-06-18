Sheila Brown-Black accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sheila Brown-Black, LMHP
Overview
Sheila Brown-Black, LMHP is a Counselor in Omaha, NE.

Locations
- 1 3040 Lake St Ste 118, Omaha, NE 68111 Directions (402) 612-4520
- Humana

Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Black has treated my daughter & I since the summer of 07. She has been nothing other than awesome! She listens! She talks to you and not at you. She lets one know when he/she is wrong or right, but she doesn't take sides. Dr. Black simply hives her honest opinion without sugar coating anything. One can either accept her truth or not. If you aren't ready for the heat, stay out of the kitchen. She is amazing and has been an inspiration from day 1! Thank you Mrs. Black for everything!
About Sheila Brown-Black, LMHP
- Counseling
- English
- 1740340595
Frequently Asked Questions
