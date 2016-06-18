See All Counselors in Omaha, NE
Sheila Brown-Black, LMHP

Counseling
Overview

Sheila Brown-Black, LMHP is a Counselor in Omaha, NE. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3040 Lake St Ste 118, Omaha, NE 68111 (402) 612-4520
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 18, 2016
    Dr. Black has treated my daughter & I since the summer of 07. She has been nothing other than awesome! She listens! She talks to you and not at you. She lets one know when he/she is wrong or right, but she doesn't take sides. Dr. Black simply hives her honest opinion without sugar coating anything. One can either accept her truth or not. If you aren't ready for the heat, stay out of the kitchen. She is amazing and has been an inspiration from day 1! Thank you Mrs. Black for everything!
    Monica Nero in Council Blfs, IA — Jun 18, 2016
    Photo: Sheila Brown-Black, LMHP
    About Sheila Brown-Black, LMHP

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740340595
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sheila Brown-Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sheila Brown-Black has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sheila Brown-Black.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sheila Brown-Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sheila Brown-Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

